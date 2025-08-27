UPSSSC PET 2025 exam district information released, download link here

UPSSSC PET 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released exam district information for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET 2025). Candidates who will appear for the exam can check it on upsssc.gov.in. The direct link is given below. UPSSSC PET 2025 exam district information released(Official website, screenshot)

The written examination will be held on September 6 and September 7, in two shifts on both days at 48 districts of the state.

UPSSSC, in the notification, said that the exam district information document is not same as admit card. To participate in the written examination, all candidates must bring their valid admit cards.

UPSSSC said that exam district information and the admit card download link are being sent to candidates' registered email addresses.

Once the admit card is available on the commission's website, candidates can use that link to download the admit card, it added.

To appear for UPSSSC PET, candidates need high school or equivalent qualification. The candidates should be between 18 to 40 years as on July 1, 2025.

UPSSSC PET 2025: How to check exam district information

Go to the commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in. On the home page, the link to download the PET exam district information has been displayed. Open the link. Enter the requested login information. Submit and download the exam district information slip. Save a copy for later use.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET exam district information.