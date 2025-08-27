West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will begin the registration process for WBJEE Counselling 2025 on August 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration begins tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to apply

The registration process wil end on September 1, 2025. Candidates can modufy and can lock their choices by September 1, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on September 3, 2025. The payment of seat acceptance fee will be done from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

Any candidate who meets the eligibility criteria and has secured a rank (GMR/PMR) in the WBJEE-2025 and/or JEE(Main)-2025 exams can register for counselling. There will be two rounds of counselling: Allotment and Upgradation.

Candidates are allowed to register at the beginning of Round I. Registration for counselling is required to secure a seat. Unregistered candidates will not be considered for allocation of seats in any round.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: How to register online

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round will have to pay ₹500/- as registration fee. The registration fee is non-refundable.

WBJEE results 2025 was announced on August 22, 2025. The final answer key was also released on the same day.

The examination was heldp on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.