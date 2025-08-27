BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 935 vacancies at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

The Bihar Public Service Commission is scheduled to begin he registration process recruitment of 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer under the Education Department from Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registrations for 935 vacancies begins at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The direct link to register is given here, (File)

The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is September 26, 2025.

The application is open to only those candidates who hold a Graduation or Bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

Also read: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Edit window opens on September 2 at ibps.in, notice here

Further, applicants should be minimum 21 years of age as on August 1, 2025. The maximum age is 37 years for unreserved male, 40 years for Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class (male and female) and unreserved female.

For Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (male and female) candidates, the maximum age is 42 years.

It may be mentioned here that candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹100. In case, candidates do not add Aadhaar Card for their identity details, they will need to pay ₹200 for biometric charges.

Also read: SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 rescheduled for approx. 59,500 candidates, official notice here

Candidates will need to appear for objective-type written examination consisting a total of 100 marks, to be held in a duration of two hours. This will be followed by document verification, wherein shortlisted candidates have to submit original copies of all necessary certificates as claimed in their online application.

Finally, the commission will prepare a merit list on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination.

Also read: Haryana TET Result News 2025: Where, how to download HTET scores when released, check details here

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply:

Candidates can apply for the AEDO posts by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to apply for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer, when active. Complete the one time registration (OTR) process. Login to your account with the registered details. Fill in the the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee. Verify details and submit the application. Download the confirmation page Keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.