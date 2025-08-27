Haryana TET Result News 2025: Where, how to download HTET scores when released, check details here

The Board of School Education, Haryana is expected to release the HTET Results 2025 in due course. When released, candidates who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in. Haryana TET Result News 2025: Know where and how to check HTET 2024 results when released. (Representative image/HT file)

HTET Results 2025: How to download when released

Candidates will be able to download their HTET Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the HTET Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the HTET Results 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

The board conducted the HTET examination on July 30 and 31, 2025. The Level 3 (PGT) exam was conducted on July 30, 2025 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, and Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PRT) exams was conducted on July 31, 2025. The former was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and the latter from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

This year, more than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination at 673 examination centers.

Meanwhile, the board recently released the biometric verification dates, centre and district-wise candidates list on the official website, bseh.org.in.

The biometric verification, conducted on August 25 and 26, 2025, was mandatory for all appeared candidates before the declaration of the result. The district-wise verification centers were set up in all the 22 districts of the state.

Candidates were required to bring their original admit card and original identity card with a photo for the biometric verification process.

As per the board, the results of candidates who do not complete the biometric verification will not be declared.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEH.