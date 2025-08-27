AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration window for 976 posts opens tomorrow, how to apply

Airports Authority of India, AAI will be commencing registrations for the Junior Executive posts from Thursday, August 28, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply through the official website at aai.aero. AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration window for 976 posts will open tomorrow, August 28, 2025. (Image source: screenshot/https://www.aai.aero)

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is September 27, 2025.

Also read: At some colleges, move-in day includes students' dogs and cats

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero On the home page, click on the link to register for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Enter the details to register yourself. Login to your account. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Review the application and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Also read: SSC issues important notification regarding OTR profile modification, details here

To apply, candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹300. However, SC/ST/PwBD candidates/Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI, as well as Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

The application fee can be paid online through Internet Banking/Debit/Credit Card.

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, AAI aims to fill up 976 posts in the organisation. These include the following:

1. Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

2. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

3. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

4. Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

5. Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

Also read: UPSC announces NDA, NA 2 exam date, time; check details here

Selection via GATE scores

Candidates must note that the selection process comprises of GATE scores. Only those candidates eligible in all respects and have qualified relevant test papers in GATE 2023 or GATE 2024 or GATE 2025 and have registered their applications on the portal of AAI will be considered for further selection process in AAI.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AAI.