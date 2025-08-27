Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
SSC issues important notification regarding OTR profile modification, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 09:55 am IST

The OTR edit window opened on the SSC website, ssc.gov.in on August 14.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has advised candidates who wish to edit details in the One Time Registration (OTR) profiles to complete the process on or before the deadline- August 31.

SSC issues important notification regarding OTR profile modification

It added that candidates can contact the SSC help desk via phone or email for any queries.

Once the window is closed, no further opportunity will be provided.

“Details once submitted will be considered for future examinations and the candidates will not be permitted to edit OTR details beyond the aforementioned window,” SSC said.

The OTR edit window opened on the SSC website, ssc.gov.in on August 14.

What is SSC OTR?

One Time Registration is a process common for all candidates who apply for recruitment examinations conducted by the commission.

After completing OTR, they can apply for various SSC recruitment examinations using the same login details, eliminating the need to register for each examination separately.

Steps involved in creating an OTR profile are-

Filling out personal details: Candidate's name, identification, contact details

Password creation: Create a new password

Filling out additional details: Candidate's nationality, address, and education

Declaration: Candidate's details, confirmation.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
