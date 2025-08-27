SSC issues important notification regarding OTR profile modification, details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has advised candidates who wish to edit details in the One Time Registration (OTR) profiles to complete the process on or before the deadline- August 31. SSC issues important notification regarding OTR profile modification

It added that candidates can contact the SSC help desk via phone or email for any queries.

Once the window is closed, no further opportunity will be provided.

“Details once submitted will be considered for future examinations and the candidates will not be permitted to edit OTR details beyond the aforementioned window,” SSC said.

The OTR edit window opened on the SSC website, ssc.gov.in on August 14.

What is SSC OTR?

One Time Registration is a process common for all candidates who apply for recruitment examinations conducted by the commission.

After completing OTR, they can apply for various SSC recruitment examinations using the same login details, eliminating the need to register for each examination separately.

Steps involved in creating an OTR profile are-

Filling out personal details: Candidate's name, identification, contact details

Password creation: Create a new password

Filling out additional details: Candidate's nationality, address, and education

Declaration: Candidate's details, confirmation.

