Sat, Aug 23, 2025
SSC revises fee to challenge answer keys, here's what candidates should know

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 02:58 pm IST

In an official notice, the commission said the fee mechanism for challenging question/ answer in any tentative answer key is currently under review.

The Staff Selection Commission has decided to revise the fee for challenging any tentative answer keys. In an official notice, the commission said it has decided to reduce the fee from 100 to 50 till a refund mechanism for fee payment is made active.

SSC has revised the fee to challenge answer keys. Check the official notice here.
The SSC said that the fee mechanism for challenging question/ answer in any tentative answer key is currently under review.

The notice reads, “The Commission is putting in place a refund mechanism for fee payment made for challenging any question/ answer where the candidates will be refunded their fee payment in full if the challenge made by him/ her is established.”

Read the official notice

SSC Steno Answer Key can be challenged on payment of 50

It may be mentioned here that on August 22, 2025, the commission had released the tentative answer key for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025.

The commission said candidates can challenge the answer key till August 25, 2025, up to 6 PM on payment of Rs. 50/- per question challenged, adding that any challenges filed after deadline will not be entertained, the commission said.

Along with the answer key, the SSC also released the candidates' responses.

The SSC Steno computer-based examination was conducted from August 6 to August 11, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
