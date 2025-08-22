SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Answer Key 2025 released, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer tentative answer key and candidates response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 can check the answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Answer Key 2025 is out. Candidates can check it by logging in to your account using their Registration Number and Password.

Candidates can check the answer key by logging in to your account using their Registration Number and Password.

As per the official notice, candidates can challenge the answer key till August 25, 2025, up to 6 PM on payment of Rs. 50/- per question challenged. Any challenges filed after deadline will not be entertained, the commission said.

The commission also advised candidates to take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

The SSC Steno computer-based examination was conducted from August 6 to August 11, 2025.

The exam consisted of questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and English language and comprehension, that were of objective-type, multiple-choice. The total duration of the exam was two hours.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025: How to check

Candidates can check the SSC Steno Answer Key 2025 by follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the login link and enter the required details.

3. Check the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 displayed on the screen.

4. Download the answer key and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.