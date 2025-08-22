WBJEE Results 2025 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the results for WBJEE 2025 on Friday, August 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 can check and download the final answer key from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Results 2025 live updates WBJEE Results 2025 has been declared at wbjeeb.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Prior to this, the board had released the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2025.

The WBJEE examination was conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and 2 pm to 4 pm.

It may mentioned here that earlier, the WBJEE results were scheduled to be declared on August 7, 2025. However, the results were postponed following the directive of the Calcutta High Court to release a new merit list of examinees. The court had observed that the one published by the board did not conform to the court's order on OBC reservation.

Justice Kausik Chanda had directed that the fresh panel will provide 7 per cent reservation for the 66 classes of OBC candidates as recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010, as reported by news agency PTI.

WBJEE Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to check WBJEE 2025 Results. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBJEEB.