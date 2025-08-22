WBJEE 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE results when out

WBJEE 2025 Result News Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, has not yet announced the WBJEE 2025 Result. The board has also not shared the date and time of the announcement. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting for the results can check them when announced on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in....Read More

The window to upload the Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates closed on August 21, 2025. The link was activated on August 18, 2025.

The WBJEE results were scheduled to be released on August 7, but the release was halted after the Calcutta High Court directed the board to release a new merit list of examinees, observing that the one published by the board did not conform to the court's order on OBC reservation.

Justice Kausik Chanda had directed that the fresh panel will provide 7 per cent reservation for the 66 classes of OBC candidates as recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010, news agency PTI reported.

The WBJEE examination was held on April 27 in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check.