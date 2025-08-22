WBJEE 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE results when out
WBJEE 2025 Result News Live: West Bengal JEE results will be out likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
WBJEE 2025 Result News Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, has not yet announced the WBJEE 2025 Result. The board has also not shared the date and time of the announcement. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting for the results can check them when announced on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in....Read More
The window to upload the Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates closed on August 21, 2025. The link was activated on August 18, 2025.
The WBJEE results were scheduled to be released on August 7, but the release was halted after the Calcutta High Court directed the board to release a new merit list of examinees, observing that the one published by the board did not conform to the court's order on OBC reservation.
Justice Kausik Chanda had directed that the fresh panel will provide 7 per cent reservation for the 66 classes of OBC candidates as recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010, news agency PTI reported.
The WBJEE examination was held on April 27 in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check.
When and where to check results?
When was result scheduled to be out?
How to check results?
Visit the official website of WBJEEB.
Click on WBJEE 2025 result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
List of websites
wbjeeb.nic.in
wbjeeb.in
When was exam held?
What Court ordered?
Why was West Bengal JEE results halted?
Uploading of caste certificate window closes
Where to check results?
Date and time
