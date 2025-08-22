CBSE establishes new regional, sub-regional offices and Centres of Excellence in 7 cities, including NE states

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has set up regional, sub-regional offices and Centre of Excellence in seven cities. The CBSE has set up new regional and sub-regional offices, and centres of excellence in as many as 7 Indian cities. (HT_PRINT/ PTI File)

In an official notification signed by secretary Himanshu Gupta, the board said, “Consequent upon the approval of the Finance Committee in its meeting held on 12.12.2024 (vide Agenda Item No. II), its ratification by the Governing Body in the meeting held on 26.12.2024, and the subsequent approval of the Controlling Authority of the Board, l.e., Secretary (SE&L), Ministry of Education, the Board has established six new Regional Offices, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and Sub-Regional Offices.”

Also read: CBSE issues advisory against misleading claims on duplicate mark sheets, certificates & document correction

The notice further mentioned the detailed address and date of functioning.

As per the notices, the cities where the Regional Offices, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and Sub-Regional Offices are namely, Gurugram, Lucknow, Raipur Ranchi, Agartala, Itanagar and Gangtok.

Check details below:

Regional Office & CoE

CBSE's new Regional Offices and CoE.

Also read: CBSE postpones orientation program on entrance exam, career pathways in Shahjahanpur due to rising water level

Sub Regional Offices

CBSE's new Sub Regional Offices.

The CBSE informed that all schools affiliated with the board will be governed by the respective offices, in accordance with the jurisdictions specified in the table above.

Meanwhile, in a separate notice, the CBSE said it will collaborate with the Narcotics Control Bureau to conduct an awareness program against drug abuse in CBSE-affiliated schools.

Also read: CBSE to collaborate with NCB to create awareness against drug abuse in affiliated schools

An MoU will be signed by the board with NCB, Ministry of Home Affairs, on September 3, 2025, at the CBSE Headquarters, Dwarka, New Delhi.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the CBSE.