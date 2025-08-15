The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the orientation program and career pathways to be held in Shahjahanpur, UP. The decision to postpone the orientation program on entrance exams and career pathways was taken due to rising water levels in the region. CBSE postpones orientation program on entrance exam, career pathways in Shahjahanpur due to rising water level

The program was scheduled to be held on August 19, 2025 at Seth M. R. Jaipuria School, Shahjahanpur (U.P.), which has been postponed.

As per the official notice, the revised date of the orientation program and career pathways will be notified in due course.

The board initiated the orientation program for entrance exams and career pathways, which aims to equip school Principals and Counselors with updated career guidance strategies in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the need for strong counseling systems to support students’ aspirations and informed decision-making.

The expected outcome of this program is to equip Principals and Counselors with effective tools for student guidance, share opportunities related to internships, scholarships, and higher education, align career counseling practices with NEP 2020, and enhance awareness of diverse and emerging career pathways. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.