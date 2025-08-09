SSC defers CGL exam to September, cites need for ‘rigorous evaluation of examination platform and operation readiness’

The Staff Selection Commission has deferred the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2025, which was scheduled to be conducted on August 13, 2025. SSC has deferred the CGL exam to first week of September. (File)

In an official notice, the commission said that it has decided to conduct a rigorous evaluation of the exam platform and operational readiness, adding that the exam will now start from the first week of September 2025 and a revised schedule for CGLE will soon be posted on the website of the Commission.

The move follows recent reforms in the CBE (computer-based examinations) in line with a Supreme Court directive. The commission said that reforms were introduced with the Selection Posts/Phase XIII Exams, 2025 which were held at 194 venues across the country from July 24 to August 1, 2025.

Aadhaar authentication for candidates and Exam Functionaries was also introduced from the above mentioned exam in a bid to tackle impersonation and related malpractices.

However, the commission said, there were disruptions to certain candidates in taking the exam, owing to technical factors and operational reasons.

It said, “During the conduct of the above examination, there were disruptions to certain candidates in taking the exam, owing to technical factors and operational reasons. Many such candidates were identified and in order to provide a fair opportunity, they were rescheduled and accommodated in subsequent shifts till 1st August 2025. In addition, on 2nd August 2025, exams were conducted in three shifts for more such candidates identified and about 8000 candidates appeared for these tests on 2nd August 2025.”

“Subsequently, on analysis of the logs pertaining to all shifts held till 2nd August, about 55000 candidates have been identified, in respect ofwhom, there are gaps in data and in order to set the record straight, these candidates deserve the benefit of doubt. Accordingly, the Commission has decided that for these candidates another opportunity would be provided to take their test on Friday, the 29th August 2025.”

Meanwhile, the commission has also informed that it will be enabling the One Time Registration (OTR) facility on the official portal from August 14, 2025.

The official notice reads, “During the period of application submission for various examinations for 2025 cycle, the One Time Registration (OTR) facility at the SSC portal was disabled for editing. Edit facility for OTR will be permitted once again from 14th August 2025 till 31st August 2025 for future application purposes. Candidates who wish to edit any field in their OTR are advised to make changes during the above period. Applications for subsequent exams will start rom September 2025 and the candidates will not be permitted to edit OTR after the above mentioned window.”

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.