Sat, Aug 09, 2025
SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, check result here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 09:57 am IST

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The Paper 2 examination was held on March 8, 2025. Subsequently, Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025.

Direct link to check SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 List 1

Direct link to check SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 List 2

Direct link to check SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 List 3

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC SI Paper 2 link available.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination.

The schedule of Medical Examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
