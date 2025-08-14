SSC exams: OTR edit window to open today at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has informed that the window to edit details in the One Time Registration (OTR) profiles will be available for candidates from today, August 14 to August 31, 2025. SSC exams: OTR edit window opens today

Candidates who plan to appear in recruitment examinations conducted by the commission, have created OTR profiles but need to make any changes can do it at ssc.gov.in.

Also read: SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

“All the candidates are hereby informed that edit OTR facility will be available from 14.08.2025 to 31.08.2025. Candidates who wish to modify/ correct their details are advised to utilise the said facility within the applicable time duration. Details once submitted will be considered for future examinations and the candidates will not be permitted to edit OTR details beyond the aforementioned window,” SSC said.

For any queries, candidates can contact the SSC help desk via telephone or email. Representations submitted in physical form will not be entertained, the commission said.

Also read: Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, direct link here

What is OTR in SSC recruitment examinations

One Time Registration is a common process, completing which allows candidates to apply for SSC recruitment examinations using the same login details, eliminating the need to register for each examination separately. The following steps are involved in creating an OTR profile-

Filling out personal details: Candidate's name, identification, contact details

Password creation: Create a new password

Filling out additional details: Candidate's nationality, address, education

Declaration: Candidate's details, confirmation.

Meanwhile, the commission has postponed the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2025, which was scheduled from August 13, 2025.

Also read: SSC defers CGL exam to September, cites need for ‘rigorous evaluation of examination platform and operation readiness’

SSC said that it will conduct a rigorous evaluation of the exam platform and operational readiness. The CGL exam will now start from the first week of September 2025 and a revised schedule will soon be posted on the website of the commission.