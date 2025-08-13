Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation. Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, direct link here(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

The registration process begins on August 13 and will end on August 30, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelor’s degree / Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies OR Chartered Accountant.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 22 to 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written online examination. The exam will be conducted through a recruitment agency. The successful candidates shall be called for an interview in the proportion of 1:3 based on their ranking. The allocation of marks for online examination and Interview is 150 & 100, respectively, which will be converted into 75:25 (Online Examination: Interview). The minimum cut off marks for online examination, interview and final selection shall be 50% for UR / EWS and 45% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD respectively.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1180/- for UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹118/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be made by using a debit card / a credit card / Internet Banking by providing the information as asked on the screen.

Application Fee / Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. Bank Transaction charges for online payment of application fee /intimation fee will have to be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.