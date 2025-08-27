UPSC announces NDA, NA 2 exam date, time; check details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy examination (UPSC NDA, NA 2, 2025) at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA, NA 2 exam date, time announced(Shutterstock)

As per the schedule, the examination will be held on Sunday, September 14 in two shifts. The first shift will be for Mathematics from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be for the General Ability Test from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The total marks for Mathematics are 300, while it is 600 for the General Ability Test.

Candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the SSB Test/Interview (900 marks).

UPSC NDA, NA 2, 2025: Important points to know

The question papers will consist of objective-type questions only. The question papers will be bilingual (Hindi and English). Wherever necessary, only questions involving the metric system of weights and measures will be set. No candidate will be allowed to take the help of a scribe to write answers for them. Use of a calculator,a mathematical or a log table will not be allowed.

The UPSC NDA and NA II examination is being conducted for 406 vacancies at the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy.

What's next?

UPSC will issue NDA and NA 2 admit card seven days before the exam at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will have to use login details like application ID and date of birth to download it.

If a candidate does not receive the admit card or communication regarding his/her candidature, s/he should contact the commission either in person or through its helpdesk number 011-24041001.

“No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds a e-Admit Card for the examination. On receipt of e-Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately. The courses to which the candidates are admitted will be according to their eligibility as per educational qualifications for different courses and the preferences given by the candidates,” UPSC said.