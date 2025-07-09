Union Public Service Commission will close the correction window for UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam 2 application form on July 9, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in UPSC NDA and NA 2 and CDS 2 application form can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The correction window was opened on July 7, 2025. UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam 2: Last date to make corrections today at upsconline.nic.in

The official notice reads, "Union Public Service Commission has decided to open a “Correction Window” of three days i.e. from 07.07.2025 (10:00 AM) to 09.07.2025 (11:59 PM), as a one-time measure, for aspirants/candidates to rectify their mistakes in the Application Forms filled for NDA & NA Examination-II, 2025 and CDS Examinations-II, 2025. The correction window would be an opportunity to the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections, in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form’.

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam 2: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the login section.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Go to the Common Application Form.

5. Make the necessary modifications/corrections on the application form.

6. Submit the application form after carefully reviewing it.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The UPSC NDA and NA examination 2 and CDS examination 2 will be held on September 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.