Wed, Aug 27, 2025
SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 rescheduled for approx. 59,500 candidates, official notice here

Published on: Aug 27, 2025 12:44 pm IST

SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 has been rescheduled. The exam has been rescheduled for 59500 candidates. Check official notice here. 

Staff Selection Commission has rescheduled the SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 for approximately 59500 candidates. Candidates who want to appear for Selection Posts/Phase-XIII Examination-2025 can check the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC building
SSC building

The examination that was scheduled on August 29, 2025 has been rescheduled. The official notice reads, "With reference to the Important Notice Nos. EC 01/07/2025- EC dated 08.08.2025 and 21.08.2025 regarding rescheduling of approximately 59,500 candidates of Selection Posts/Phase-XIII Examination-2025 on 29.08.2025, it is intimated that the city details for such candidates was made live on 22.08.2025.

The candidates who want to appear for the exam will be intimated by the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission through e-mail/sms about their rescheduled examination.

The admit card was released on August 26, 2025 which can be downloaded from the official website. Any issues relating to Admit Cards may be taken up with the respective Regional Offices of the Commission.

There will be three separate Computer-Based Examinations (CBE) of Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions for the posts with a minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & above levels. The exam duration is 60 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked, and the maximum mark is 200. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2423 vacancies in the organisation. The registration process commenced on June 2 and concluded on June 23, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
