Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 edit window dates. Candidates who want to make corrections in their application form can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Edit window opens on September 2 at ibps.in, notice here

The edit window will open on September 2 and close on September 3, 2025. During this period, candidates will be able to correct/ modify the online application form. Only those candidates who have successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of the requisite fees/intimation charges within the specified period of application registration will be allowed to make corrections in the application form.

Data submitted by the candidates in original application for ‘Name’, ‘Email ID’, ‘Mobile Number’, ‘State/UT’ field in vacancy, ‘State/UT’ field in Correspondence address and ‘Permanent address’, ‘Post’ and ‘Nationality’ fields cannot be edited.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹200 /—to modify or correct the application form. The correction fee will be uniformly applicable to all candidates irrespective of category. Once paid, the correction fee shall not be refunded under any circumstances, nor will it be adjusted against any other examination.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, your application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make the changes.

5. Once done, make the payment of correction fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.