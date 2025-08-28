IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025: Applications for graduate engineers to likely begin from Sept 1, initial notice here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released the preliminary notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers. Candidates willing to apply for the position will be able to submit their applications on the official website at iocl.com. IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025: The preliminary notification for recruitment of graduate engineers is out. Check details here. (REUTERS)

The official notification reads, "Indian Oil Corporation Limited, a Maharatna CPSE and Fortune "Global 500" company, is a diversified and integrated energy major with a strong presence in Oil, Gas, Petrochemicals and Emerging Energy Solutions. To fuel its next phase of growth and transformation, Indian Oil invites energetic and passionate Graduate Engineers of Indian nationality to join us in this journey in the following disciplines…"

Post name and discipline

According to the notification, the recruitment will be carried for the post of Engineers (Graduate Engineers) for the Chemical, Electrical and Instrumentation discipline.

Pay scale:

The pay scale, as mentioned in the notice, ranges between ₹50, 000 and ₹1,60,000.

Application dates (tentative):

The online application will tentatively begin from September 1, 2025, and close on September 21, 2025.

Check IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025 Preliminary Notification

Candidates must note here that the details about vacancies, eligibility and other related information will be available on the Detailed Notification that is expected to be released on the official website.

IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive when it begins:

Visit the official website of Indian Oil at iocl.com. On the home page, click on the 'IndianOil For You' tab, and select ‘IndianOil For Careers’ from the dropdown menu. On the next page, click on the link to apply for Indian Oil Engineers Recruitment 2025. Enter details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and the pay application fee. Submit the form after carefully reviewing it. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.