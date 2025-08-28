Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Airports Authority of India, AAI, begins registration for 976 Junior Executive vacancies, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 01:51 pm IST

Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at aai.aero, which is being held for 976 vacancies.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Junior Executive. Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at aai.aero, which is being held for 976 vacancies.

AAI begins registration for 976 Junior Executive vacancies(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)
AAI begins registration for 976 Junior Executive vacancies(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

Also read: DU Recruitment 2025: Shyam Lal College (Evening) invites applications for 57 assistant professor posts, apply now

The application deadline for AAI JE recruitment 2025 is September 27.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Open this website on your internet browser: https://www.aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment/Offical

Click on the registration link

Complete the registration process

Login to your account

Fill out the application form and upload documents

Submit the form and pay the application fee

Save a copy of the confirmation page.

Also read: Oil India Recruitment 2025: Applications open for Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & more, apply by Sept 26

The AAI JE application fee is 300. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories and Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI and female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

The application fee can be paid online through Internet Banking/Debit/Credit Card.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

2. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

3. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

4. Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

5. Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

A valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE score (2024 or 2025) is required to apply for this recruitment drive.

Also read: GATE 2026 registration begins today, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AAI.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Airports Authority of India, AAI, begins registration for 976 Junior Executive vacancies, link to apply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On