Airports Authority of India, AAI, begins registration for 976 Junior Executive vacancies, link to apply

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Junior Executive. Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at aai.aero, which is being held for 976 vacancies. AAI begins registration for 976 Junior Executive vacancies(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

Also read: DU Recruitment 2025: Shyam Lal College (Evening) invites applications for 57 assistant professor posts, apply now

The application deadline for AAI JE recruitment 2025 is September 27.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Open this website on your internet browser: https://www.aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment/Offical

Click on the registration link

Complete the registration process

Login to your account

Fill out the application form and upload documents

Submit the form and pay the application fee

Save a copy of the confirmation page.

Also read: Oil India Recruitment 2025: Applications open for Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & more, apply by Sept 26

The AAI JE application fee is ₹300. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories and Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI and female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

The application fee can be paid online through Internet Banking/Debit/Credit Card.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

2. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

3. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

4. Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

5. Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

A valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE score (2024 or 2025) is required to apply for this recruitment drive.

Also read: GATE 2026 registration begins today, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AAI.