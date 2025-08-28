GATE 2026 registration begins today, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will open the registration-cum-application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2026 today, August 28. Once the process begins, eligible candidates will be able to submit their forms using the application portal link at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 registration begins today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application window (without late fee) will close on September 28. The application window with late fee will close on October 9.

The exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. GATE 2026 result will be announced on March 19, 2026.

To apply for the exam, candidates need a graduation degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities from a recognised institute. Those who are currently studying in the third or higher years of the above-mentioned degree courses can also apply.

The qualifying degree examination must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing the qualifying degree in a foreign country can also apply for GATE 2026.

During the regular period, SC, ST, PwD and female candidates need to pay ₹1,000 per paper as the GATE 2026 application fee. During the extended window, the application fee is ₹1,500 per paper for such candidates.

For all others, the application fee is ₹2,000 per paper during the regular and ₹2,500 per test paper during the extended period.

GATE is a national-level examination that assesses candidates' comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects.

A valid GATE score can be used for-

Admission to Master’s programmes and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities

Admission to Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

Seeking financial assistance for the above-mentioned programmes.

The financial assistance given to MTech students is ₹12,400 per month and is generally paid for 22 months.

For PhD programmes (Direct PhD after BE/BTech/MSc equivalent), the financial assistance is ₹37,000 per month for the first two years and ₹42,000 per month from the third to the fifth year.