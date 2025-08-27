Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
IIT Guwahati to start GATE 2026 registrations tomorrow at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

HT Education Desk
Aug 27, 2025 01:28 pm IST

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam from at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will begin registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) tomorrow, August 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam from at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

IIT Guwahati to start GATE 2026 registrations tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)
IIT Guwahati to start GATE 2026 registrations tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Originally, the GATE 2026 registration process was scheduled to begin on August 25 but it was rescheduled.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can apply for the exam up to September 28 without paying a late fee. If they pay a late fee, they can apply up to October 9.

GATE 2026 will be held in February next year.

GATE 2026: Important dates

August 28: Registration begins

September 28: Regular registration ends

October 9: Extended registration window (with late fee) closes

February 7, 8, 14, 15, 2026: GATE 2026 exam dates

March 19, 2026: Announcement of results

GATE 2026 eligibility criteria

Candidates who are studying in the third or higher years of a degree programme or have completed the degree programme in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities from a recognised institute can apply for GATE 2026.

The qualifying examinations must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing these qualifying degree programmes in a foreign country can also apply for the examination.

During the regular period, the GATE 2026 application fee is 1,000 per paper, and it is 1,500 per paper during the extended period for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates.

For all other candidates, the application fee is 2,000 per test paper during the regular period and 2,500 per test paper during the extended period.

Candidates can check the official website for further information.

