GATE 2026 registrations postponed, to begin on August 28 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has postponed the start of registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026). Candidates can apply for the exam from August 28 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Previously, the GATE 2026 registration process was scheduled to begin on August 25. GATE 2026 registrations postponed(Official website, screenshot)

As per the GATE.2026 revised schedule, candidates can apply for the exam up to September 28 without late fee. By paying a late fee, they can apply up to October 9.

The test is scheduled for February next year.

GATE 2026: Important dates

August 28: Registration begins

September 28: Regular registration ends

October 9: Extended registration window (with late fee) closes

February 7, 8, 14, 15, 2026: GATE 2026 exam dates

March 19, 2026: Announcement of results

GATE 2026: Eligibility criteria

To apply for GATE 2026, candidates need to be currently studying in the third or higher years of a degree programme or need to have completed the degree programme in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities from a recognised institute.

The qualifying eexaminations must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing these qualifying degree programmes at a foreign country can also apply for the examination.

For the detailed eligibility criteria, click here.

GATE 2026: Application fee

The GATE 2026 application fee is ₹1,000 per paper during the regular period and ₹1,500 per paper during the extended period for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates.

For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹2,000 per test paper during the regular period and ₹2,500 per test paper during the extended period.