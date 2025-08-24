Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration process on August 25, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can find the direct link on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 registration begins tomorrow at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, check important dates here

The last date to apply without late fee is September 25, 2025 and the last date to apply with late fee is October 6, 2025.

GATE 2026 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates will have to follow these steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for regular period is ₹1000/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates and ₹1500/- for extended period. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹2000/- for regular period and ₹2500/- for extended period. This is for each paper.

The GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers (subjects).Each test paper is of total 100 marks. General Aptitude (GA) section of 15 marks is common for all test papers. Hence, remaining 85 marks are for the respective subject(s) of the test paper. For some test papers such as CE and CS, the examination MAY be conducted in multiple sessions. However, a candidate is allowed to appear in only ONE specified/assigned session by the GATE Committee.