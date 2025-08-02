IIT Madras researchers develop agri-waste-based packaging solution to eliminate plastic usage, check details

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed an agriculture waste-based packaging material that has the potential to be a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic foams used in packaging. IIT Madras has developed an agriculture waste-based packaging material that can eliminate the use of plastic in packaging. (HT file)

The researchers demonstrated that mycelium-based biocomposites grown on agricultural and paper waste were found to provide quality in packaging while being biodegradable, a press statement informed.

As per IIT Madras, the research offers a practical solution to two major problems, namely plastic pollution and agricultural waste disposal.

Also read: DU UG Admissions 2025: CSAS Round 3 from today, check important dates and more

The research shows that by converting agricultural residues into high-strength, biodegradable packaging materials, it directly supports reducing plastic waste produced in India, which currently exceeds 4 million tonnes annually, and leverages the 350 million tonnes of agricultural waste generated each year.

Notably, researchers have established a start-up called NatureWrks Technologies. It is co-founded by Lead Researcher and IIT Madras faculty Dr. Lakshminath Kundanati which seeks ti develop and commercialise innovative products, pursuing technology transfer in collaboration with industry partners, and exploring licensing agreements to enable wider adoption of these solutions.

The researchers are also aiming to get government funding schemes to accelerate development and ensure that this research has a tangible, positive societal impact.

Also read: Adopting new technologies technologies is great challenge for future engineers: Tessy Thomas

The findings of the research were published during June 2025 in the peer-reviewed journal Bioresource Technology Reports. The Research Paper was co-authored by research scholars Sandra Rose Biby and Vivek Surendran, along with Dr. Kundanati.

Morever, it was funded by the NFIG (New Faculty Initiation Grant) of IIT Madras and the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Dr. Kundanati, who is Assistant Professor at the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering in IIT Madras, pointed out that the research aims at addressing two crucial challenges—plastic pollution and agricultural waste—by developing mycelium-based biocomposites as sustainable, biodegradable packaging materials.

He said, “Currently, the research has demonstrated feasibility at the laboratory scale, with mechanical properties, water resistance, and biodegradability. The way forward includes optimizing substrate compositions for scalability, extending shelf life through natural coatings.”

Also read: NEET PG 2025: Exam tomorrow, when do you need to report? Check timings and important instructions

Dr. Kundanati added, “By bringing this solution to market, the research aims to create affordable, eco-friendly packaging options that can replace harmful plastics, benefiting society through improved environmental health and economic opportunities. These composites can further be modified to cater to other engineering applications such as thermal and acoustic insulation materials. This work is also being carried out by newly joined doctoral student, Smruti Bhat.”

Research scholar Sandra Rose Biby, spoke about the research and said that unlike many prior works that focus on a single substrate or fungus, the new research provided comprehensive comparisons of mycelium biocomposites using two fungal strains, Ganoderma lucidum and Pleurotus ostreatus, across five lignocellulosic substrates, namely, cardboard, sawdust, paper, cocopith, and hay.

“This study systematically explores how different substrates influence mycelial growth density, hyphal microstructure, compressive strength, water absorption, and biodegradability. The work identifies the ideal substrate–fungus combinations that outperform conventional foams like EPS and EPE, with Ganoderma on cardboard achieving compressive strengths an order of magnitude higher than EPS (Expanded polystyrene),” Sandra added.

Likewise, Vivek Surendran, said that the approach of the research aligns with Circular Economy principles by converting low-value agricultural and paper wastes into high-value biodegradable packaging, while maintaining mechanical properties comparable or superior to petroleum-derived foams.

The research states that replacing plastic foams like EPS and EPE with mycelium-based biocomposites can significantly reduce landfill burden, prevent microplastic formation, and cut greenhouse gas emissions associated with plastic production and waste incineration.

Through the technology, it is also expected that the demand for agricultural by-products would also increase, thereby promoting rural development and generating new income streams for farmers and rural communities.