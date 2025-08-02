DU UG Admissions 2025: CSAS Round 3 from today, check important dates and more

The University of Delhi has released the schedule of CSAS third round for undergraduate admissions 2025. Students interested in applying for admissions can check the schedule on the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admissions 2025: CSAS Round 3 begins from August 2, 2025.(Hindustan Times/file)

As per the schedule, following are the important events and their dates for the third phase:

Upgradation Window

Upgrade and Preference Reorder Window: August 2, 2025, at 5 PM to August 3, 2025, up to 4:59 PM. Declaration of upgraded allocations along with auto-acceptance: August 5, 2025, at 5 PM. College to Verify and Approve the online applications: August 5, 2025, from 5 PM to August 6, 2025, up to 4:59 PM. Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate: August 7, 2025, till 4:59 PM.

Mid-entry

Display of vacant seats: August 8, 2025, 5 PM. Candidates to apply for Mid-Entry: August 8, 2025, from 5 PM to August 10, 2025, up to 4:59 PM.

Third round of CSAS

Declaration of Third CSAS Allocation, Round-I of Performance-Based Programs (Music, BFA and (PE, HE&S)) and Ward Quota: August 13, 2025, at 5 PM. Declaration of Round-I of CW, ECA and Sports: August 15, 2025, at 5 PM. Accepting of the allocated seat: August 13, 2025, from 5 PM to August 17, 2025, up to 4:59 PM. College to Verify and Approve online applications: August 13, 2025, from 5 PM to August 18, 2025, up to 4:59 PM. Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate: August 19, 2025, till 4:59 PM.

Worth mentioning here, all admitted candidates of Round I and Round II will be able to opt for upgradation on their higher preferences in the upgradation window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of University of Delhi.