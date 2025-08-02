HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 News: Where to check scores when out

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), conducted the Class 10 Compartment examination in July and is expected to announce the results next. When declared, students who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 News: Where to check scores when announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The HBSE conducted the Class 10 Compartment Exam 2025 from July 5 to July 14, 2025. The exam was conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM on most days, except for a few subjects when it was held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

The HBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025 was conducted in single day on July 4, 2025.

HBSE declared the annual 10th board exam results on May 17, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage was 92.49 per cent. A total of 271499 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 251110 passed.

The Haryana Board annual Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025.

The HBSE Class 12 results 2025 was declared on May 13, 2025. The overall pass percentage was 85.66 per cent. A total of 193828 students appeared in the Haryana 12th board exams and 166031 students passed.

The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of the board.