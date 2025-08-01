The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 Supplementary examinations results, 2025. Candidates can check the CBSE supply exam results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Supply results 2025 live updates CBSE Class 12 Supply Result 2025 declared at results.cbse.nic.in, direct link to check here(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The CBSE conducted the Class 12th supplementary examination on a single day on July 15, 2025. The Class 10 supplementary examination started on July 15 and ended on July 22.For most subjects, the supply exams were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and for a few others exams were held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The supplementary examination 2025 was taken using the 2024-25 board exam syllabus.

These are the direct link to check the CBSE supplementary exam results:

CBSE 10th supply result 2025 direct link (ADD)

CBSE 12th supply result 2025 direct link (ADD)

Steps to check CBSE supplementary exam result 2025?

Open the CBSE's result site- cbseresults.nic.in. Gp to the 10th or 12th supply exam result link, as required. Enter the requested login details. Submit and check the result. Download and save a copy for later use.

CBSE announced the annual Class 10 and 12 board examination results on May 13.

As per the data shared by the board, a total of 17.04 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 annual exam this year, of whom 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

For Class 10, a total of 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, and the overall pass percentage was 93.66 per cent.