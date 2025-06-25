CBSE Class 10 board exam twice a year from 2026, all students must take 1st exam
Those who pass the first examination can appear for the second one to improve their scores in three subjects.
CBSE Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared the scheme for conducting the Class 10 board exam twice a year, mandating that all candidates must appear for the first examination.
Those who pass the first examination can appear for the second one to improve their scores in three out of the following subjects: Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages.
CBSE board exam twice a year from 2026: Here are some important points to remember
- If a student does not appear for three or more subjects in the first exam, s/he will not be eligible to take the second one. Such students will be placed in the"Essential Repeat" category and can only take the examination next year.
- Candidates whose result in the first examination comes as Compartment can take the second examination under the Compartment category.
- Sports students will be allowed to appear in the second examination in the subjects whose examinations coincide with their sports event.
- Winter-bound schools' students can choose to appear either in the first examinations or the second examinations in the offered subjects.
- There will be only one internal assessment before the main examination. The first main examination will begin in mid-February and the second one will be held in May. The result of the first examination will be out in April and the result of the second examination will be declared in June.
- List of Candidates (LOC) filing and appearing in the main or the first examination will be compulsory. LOC for the second examination will be filled separately but new names will not be added in the LOC for the 2nd examination.
- Students' performance of the main or the first examination will be shared on DigiLocker so that they can take admission to Class 12 if they do not wish to take the second examination. Passing documents such as merit certificates will be issued after the second examination only.
- Both examinations will be conducted using the full syllabus and the scheme of studies, scheme of examinations will remain the same.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
