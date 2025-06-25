CBSE Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared the scheme for conducting the Class 10 board exam twice a year, mandating that all candidates must appear for the first examination. CBSE Class 10 board exam twice a year from 2026, all students must take 1st exam

Those who pass the first examination can appear for the second one to improve their scores in three out of the following subjects: Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages.

CBSE board exam twice a year from 2026: Here are some important points to remember