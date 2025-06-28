CBSE asks students to apply for Central Sector Scholarship scheme, here's what you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has asked students of affiliated schools to apply for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students for the session 2025-26, on National Scholarship Portal, scholarships.gov.in. Students can apply for the ' Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students' on the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in. (Shutterstock)

In addition to this, applications are also open for 1st Renewal for the year 2024, 2nd renewal for the year 2023, 3rd Renewal for the year 2022, and 4th Renewal for the year 2021 is available .

Those students who wish to avail fresh scholarship or apply for a renewal, can submit their applications on the website at scholarships.gov.in.

It is to be noted here that the last date for submission of online application form for renewal and fresh scholarship is October 31, 2025.

The CBSE said in an official notification, “All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to institute) else the application would be treated as INVALID.”

The board also urged Nodal officers of Institute for timely verification (verify/defect/reject) of the online applications at their institute login.

About the scholarship

Sponsored by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students is aimed at providing financial assistance to meritorious college and university students from poor families to meet a part of their daily expenses while pursuing higher studies.

The scholarship amount is ₹12,000 per annum at the graduation level for the first three years and ₹20,000 per annum at the postgraduate level.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official websites of CBSE.