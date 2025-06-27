CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 datesheet released, check schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released the datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025. Students appearing for the exams can check the schedule on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025 will be conducted in July. Check the timetable here. (HT file)

As per the official notification, the CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2025 from July 15 to 22, 2025. For most papers, the exam will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and for others it will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Check the Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2025 schedule below:

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2025 schedule.

Whereas CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 will be conducted on July 15, 2025. For most subjects, the exam will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and for few others it will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Here is the Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 schedule:

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 schedule.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 13, 2025.

In Class 12, 17.04 lakh students had registered, and 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage to 88.39%.

Likewise, in Class 10, 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, and the overall pass percentage was registered at 93.66%.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.