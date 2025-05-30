The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to continue allowing students who studied Basic Mathematics (241) in Class 10 to take Mathematics (041) in Class 11, provided the student has the ability and aptitude to pursue the subject. CBSE allows students who studied Basic Math in 10th to take Mathematics in 11th during the 2025-26 academic session

Also read: Students are choosing healthy options themselves: PM Modi hails CBSE's ‘Sugar Boards’ initiative in schools

“The relaxation in this rule to continue further for the academic session 2025-26 onward. Thus, Students who offered Mathematics Basic (241) are also allowed to offer Mathematics (041) in class XI. Before permitting Mathematics (041) in class XI to such students, the head of the institution/school should satisfy that the students have the aptitude and ability to pursue Mathematics (041) in class XI,” CBSE said in a statement.

Also read: CBSE mandates change in primary language at foundational level

CBSE introduced two levels of Mathematics for the Secondary School Examination from March 2020 – Mathematics (Standard) for those who want to opt for Mathematics (041) at Senior Secondary level and Mathematics (Basic) for those who are not keen on pursuing Mathematics at higher levels.

Those who took Basic Mathematics in Class 10 are allowed to study Applied Mathematics only.

However, the board gave exemption and allowed Basic Mathematics students to study Math in Class 11 because of the COVID 19 pandemic and other issues. This exemption will continue for the 2025-26 academic session as well.

Also read: CBSE 10th Results 2025: Meet Shaankari Kishor Jadhav, the girl who scored a perfect 500/500 in her best five subjects

The board requested schools to pass this information to parents and students. The board added that once the subject is filled in the List of Candidates (LOC), it can not be changed later.

Here is the circular