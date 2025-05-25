Students are choosing healthy options themselves: PM Modi hails CBSE's ‘Sugar Boards’ initiative in schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the recent CBSE mandate for schools across the country affiliated under the board to install sugar boards to educate students on the risks of high sugar intake. Addressing the 122nd episode of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi hailed the recent CBSE mandate for schools across the country affiliated under the board to install sugar boards. (@PMOIndia)

"You must have seen blackboards in schools, but now sugar boards are also being installed in some schools - not blackboard, but sugar board," said the Prime Minister in the 122nd episode of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the country.

The initiative by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), said PM Modi was aimed at making children aware of their sugar intake and help them to choose healthy options.

"By understanding how much sugar should be consumed and how much sugar is being consumed, children have started choosing healthy options themselves" PM Modi said.

The PM further stated that the initiative would be helpful in inculcating healthy lifestyle habits right from childhood, and stressed on the importance of a Fit India.

"This is a unique effort and its impact will also be very positive. It can prove to be very helpful in inculcating healthy lifestyle habits from childhood," he said.

"Many parents have appreciated it and I believe that such initiatives should also be taken in offices, canteens and institutions. After all, if there is health, there is everything. Fit India is the foundation of a strong India," the Prime Minster said.

The initiative to introduce sugar boards by CBSE comes amid the growing concerns of Type 2 diabetes among school students due to high consumption of sugar.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), following recommendations from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has directed all affiliated schools to install 'Sugar Boards' by July 15, 2025.

The action has come in light of the rising trend of children being diagonised with Type 2 diabetes, a condition once almost exclusively seen in adults, obesity, and other health issues linked to sugar overconsumption in children.

The 'Sugar Boards' in schools aim to visually represent how much sugar is present in commonly consumed snacks and drinks, comparing it with the recommended daily intake.

The 'Sugar Boards' will display information on recommended daily sugar intake Sugar content in common junk foods and beverages, the health risks of high sugar consumption and also provide healthier food alternatives

"Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in Type 2 diabetes among children, largely due to the easy availability of sugary snacks, beverages and processed foods within school environments," the CBSE circular noted.

Schools under the board have also been directed to organize awareness seminars or workshops for students to promote healthy dietary choices.

This effort, guided by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), aims to promote informed food choices and long-term well-being.