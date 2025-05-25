Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
TS ECET Results 2025 released, here's how to download rank cards at ecet.tgche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2025 03:09 PM IST

TS ECET Results 2025 are out. The steps to download rank cards from ecet.tgche.ac.in is given below. 

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the results of TS ECET 2025 on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test can check and download their rank cards from the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ECET Results 2025 are released. Check the steps to download rank cards from the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.
TS ECET Results 2025 are released. Check the steps to download rank cards from the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in. (HT file)

Candidates will need to enter their ECET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth, on the official website. 

TS ECET Results 2025: Steps to download rank cards

Candidates can download their rank cards by following the steps mentioned below: 

  1. Visit the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download ECET rank card. 
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The TS ECET was conducted on May 12, 2025, from 9 am to 12 pm. This year, the exam was conducted by Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

Candidates who qualified for the entrance test will be eligible for the admission to Diploma and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree courses at participating institutes of the state. 

In addition, the TS ECET scores is also used for lateral admission into the 2nd year regular B.E/B.Tech Courses in university and private un-aided professional institutions (minority and non-minority ) approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Also, the test is used for lateral admission into the 2nd year B. Pharmacy course in both university and private un-aided professional institutions (minority and non-minority ) approved by the Pharmacy Council of India.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
Exam and College Guide
