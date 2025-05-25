Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
TS ECET result 2025 out at ecet.tgche.ac.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2025 02:46 PM IST

TS ECET Result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the TS ECET result on the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ECET Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) has announced the result of the Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS ECET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the TS ECET result on the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link is given below. 

TS ECET result 2025 announced at ecet.tgche.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)
TS ECET result 2025 announced at ecet.tgche.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

To check results and download TS ECET rank cards, candidates need to login with hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

TS ECET result 2025 direct link

How to check TS ECET result 2025

  1. Go to the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on the ECET rank card download link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and check the result.

The entrance exam was conducted on May 12, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. 

TS ECET is a state-level entrance examination in Telangana which is used for admission to Diploma and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree courses at participating institutes of the state. This year, the exam was conducted by Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

TS ECET is also used for lateral admission into the 2nd year regular B.E/B.Tech Courses in university and private un-aided professional institutions (minority and non-minority ) approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). 

In addition, the test is also used for lateral admission into the 2nd year B. Pharmacy course in both university and private un-aided professional institutions (minority and non-minority ) approved by the Pharmacy Council of India.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
