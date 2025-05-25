JEE Advanced 2025 answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download

JEE Advanced 2025 answer key out at jeeadv.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

JEE Advanced Answer key 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates can check and download the IIT JEE answer key from jeeadv.ac.in. The direct link is given below.

IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced 2025 on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

As per the schedule, the answer key was supposed to be released on May 26 but IIT Kanpur has released it before the said date.

How to download JEE Advanced answer key

Go to jeeadv.ac.in Open the answer key download link for paper 1 or 2, as required. Download the PDF and check the answer key.

JEE Advanced answer key 2025: Direct link

Ahead of answer keys, IIT Kanpur released copies of the candidates' responses on May 22.

As per the schedule, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key from May 26 (10 am) to May 27 (5 pm).

The JEE Advanced final answer key and results will be released on June 2 (10 am).

Online registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will start on Monday, June 2 (10 am) to Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm).

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will begin the counselling process for IIT and NIT+ sears on Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm)

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, June 5 (9 am to 12 pm). AAT results will be announced on Sunday, June 8 (5 pm)

This year, a total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced. For more information, candidates can visit the official website.