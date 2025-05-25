JEE Advanced 2025 answer key released, here's how to check provisional key at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2025 can check and download their provisional answer key from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025 answer key has been released. The steps to check provisional key at jeeadv.ac.in is given here. (Manish/HT)

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2025: How to check

Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can submit it from May 26, 10 am, to May 27, up to 5 pm.

Prior to this, copies of candidates response were released on May 22, 2025.

As per the official schedule, the JEE Advanced final answer key will be released on June 2, 2025, along with the results, at 10 am.

IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced 2025 on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. While Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced this year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced.