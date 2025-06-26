Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Central Sector Scholarship for College, University Students: Application open, check eligibility, amount, other details

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2025 03:51 PM IST

Every year, 82,000 scholarships are awarded under this scheme on the basis of the Higher Secondary or Class 12 board exam.

The Ministry of Education offers scholarships to provide financial assistance to meritorious college and university students from poor families to meet a part of their daily expenses while pursuing higher studies. 

Central Sector Scholarship for College, University Students: Check details here (Representative image)

Also read: CUET UG result 2025 news live updates

Every year, 82,000 scholarships are awarded on the basis of the Higher Secondary or Class 12 board exam. 

  • Name of the scheme: Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students
  • Where to apply: NSP portal (scholarships.gov.in)
  • Type of scholarship: Means-cum-merit scholarship offered to students pursuing graduate / postgraduate degrees in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as Medical, Engineering, etc.
  • Last date to apply: October 31

Also read: Rahul Gandhi writes to PM over delays in scholarships for students from marginalised communities

The total number of scholarships is divided among the state board for 18-25-year-old students after segregating the share of CBSE and ICSE students. Fifty per cent of the scholarships are earmarked for girls.

Eligibility

  • Students who are above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in their respective streams in the Class 12 board examination.
  • Pursuing regular degree courses and not correspondence or distance learning mode or pursuing diploma courses.
  • Pursuing at-AICTE recognised colleges, institutions.
  • Not availing the benefit of any other scholarship scheme, including state scholarships, fee waiver and reimbursement scheme. 
  • Students with gross parental/family income of up to Rs. 4.5 lakh per annum.
  • For renewal of the scholarship, a student must secure at least 50 per cent marks in the annual examination and maintain at least 75 per cent attendance.

Also read: Rhodes scholarship for studying at University of Oxford to be available to more Indians from 2028

Amount of scholarship

The amount of scholarship is 12,000 per annum at the graduation level for the first three years and 20,000 per annum at the postgraduate level. 

For students pursuing professional courses where the duration of the course is five years and students pursuing integrated courses will get 12,000 per annum for the first three and 20,000 per annum in the fourth and fifth years.  

Similarly, students pursuing technical courses such as BTech, BEngg. will get 12,000 per annum up to graduation level and 20,000 in the fourth year.

For more details and to apply online, click here.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
