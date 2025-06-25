CUET UG Result 2025 News Live: Where to check scores when announced

CUET UG Result 2025 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 in May-June and released the provisional answer key in June. The result of the CUET UG examination, along with the final answer key, is expected next at cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, NTA will also announce the names of subject-wise toppers, their marks and some other details. ...Read More

Candidates will need to enter their application numbers and dates of birth to check the CUET UG result.

After releasing the answer key, NTA invited objections on the payment of ₹200 per question up to June 20.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

How to check CUET UG result 2025 when announced

Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Open the CUET UG result link

Login with your application number and password

Check the result and download your scorecard.

NTA conducted CUET UG 2025from May 13 to June 3, and a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16.

The re-test was conducted after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.

CUET UG is for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.