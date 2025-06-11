Rahul Gandhi writes to PM over delays in scholarships for students from marginalised communities

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the “deplorable” conditions students from the Dalit, Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Backward Class (EBC), Other Backward Class (OBC), and minority sections of the society have to deal with at residential hostels, along with the delays in post-matric scholarship disbursements. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (AICC)

In a letter dated June 10, the Congress leader detailed a crisis in scholarships programmes, citing Bihar as an example where the scholarship portal allegedly remained non-functional for three years, resulting in no scholarships being disbursed during the 2021-22 academic year.

He noted a sharp decline in beneficiaries, and said, “The number of Dalit students receiving scholarships fell by nearly half, from 1.36 lakh in FY23 to 69,000 in FY24,” while adding that “students further complain that the scholarship amounts are insultingly low”.

The Lok Sabha leader of opposition cited his visit to the Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, Bihar, where students reported severe overcrowding, with “6-7 students forced to share” single rooms, coupled with unhygienic toilets, unsafe drinking water, absent mess facilities, and no access to libraries or the internet.

Gandhi claimed that these issues were not isolated to Bihar but “represent a nationwide failure”, hindering education for the vast majority of students from marginalised backgrounds.

He called for immediate government action, a comprehensive audit of all hostels serving these communities to ensure basic infrastructure, sanitation, food, and academic facilities, backed by adequate funding; and systemic reforms to ensure timely scholarship disbursement, increased amounts, and improved execution in coordination with state governments.

“India cannot progress unless youth from marginalised communities progress,” Gandhi said.

HT had reported in February that the Union Budget 2025 slashed funding for several scholarships. Funding for the National Fellowship and Scholarship for ST students was slashed by 99.99% (from ₹240 crore in 2024 RE to ₹0.02 crore in 2025 BE). The Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities saw a 72.4% reduction, and the Post-Matric Scholarship for Minorities was cut by 69.9%. The National Overseas Scholarship Scheme faced a 99.8% cut.

HT had also reported last week that over 1,400 PhD scholars under the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) face severe financial hardships as stipend payments have been stalled since January 2025 due to administrative hurdles following a change in nodal agency from UGC to NMDFC.

The MANF scholars had also written to Gandhi asking for help regarding the disbursal of stipend.

Separately, the National Fellowship for Scheduled Castes (NFSC) selection process for June 2024 is also in troubled waters. After initially releasing a selection list of 865 scholars in March 2025 and issuing award letters, the National Testing Agency published a revised list in April, reducing selections to 805 and removing 487 previously chosen candidates.