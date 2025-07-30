CBSE Compartment Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 supply results when out
CBSE Compartment Result 2025 News Live: Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results will be available on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE Compartment Result 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to release CBSE Compartment Result 2025. The Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results will be declared on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. The result details can also be checked on official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More
This year, the Class 10 supplementary examination was held on July 15, 2025 and Class 12 supplementary exam was held on July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 22, 2025. For most subjects, the papers were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and for a few others exams were held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examination results were announced on May 13, 2025. In Class 12, 17.04 lakh students had registered, and 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage to 88.39%. In Class 10, 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, and the overall pass percentage was registered at 93.66%. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
List of websites
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
About the syllabus
The supplementary examination 2025 was taken using the 2024-25 board exam syllabus.
Steps to check Class 10, 12 compartment results
Go to the CBSE's result site- cbseresults.nic.in.
Open the 10th or 12th supply exam result link, as required.
Enter the requested login details.
Submit and check the result.
Download and save a copy for later use.
Class 10, 12 pass percentage
Main result date
Check shift details
Class 10, 12 exam dates
Where to check Class 10, 12 supply results?
Date and time
