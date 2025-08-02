CBSE 10th supply result 2025 expected soon, where, how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) yesterday announced the Class 12 Supplementary examinations results, 2025 and is expected to declare the Class 10 supply results next. Once declared, candidates can check the CBSE Class 10 supply exam results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE 10th supply result 2025 expected soon

Also read: CBSE mandates schools to install CCTV cameras with real-time recording

This year, CBSE conducted the Class 10 supplementary examination from July 15 to July 22. For most of the subjects, the supply exams were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and for a few exams were held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Candidates need to use their roll numbers, school numbers and admit card IDs to check the CBSE Class 10 supply exam results.

The supplementary examination 2025 was taken using the 2024-25 board exam syllabus.

Also read: CBSE asks students to apply for Central Sector Scholarship scheme, here's what you need to know

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 supplementary exam result 2025?

Open the CBSE's result website, cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the 10th supply exam result link. Enter the requested login details. Submit and check the result.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 board exam twice a year from 2026, all students must take 1st exam

The Class 12 supply exam result was announced yesterday, July 1. This year, a total of 143581 students registered for the Class 12 supply exam, of whom 138666 appeared and 53201 passed. The pass percentage is 38.36 per cent.

CBSE annual exam result details

CBSE announced the annual Class 10 and 12 board examination results on May 13.

This year, a total of 17.04 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 annual exam this year, of whom 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

For Class 10, a total of 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, and the overall pass percentage was 93.66 per cent.