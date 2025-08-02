NEET PG 2025: Exam tomorrow, when do you need to report? Check timings and important instructions

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS is set to conduct the NEET PG examination 2025 on Sunday, August 3, 2025. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. NEET PG 2025: Check reporting time and other important instructions. (HT File)

As candidates gear up to take the crucial examination, it is important to remember important rules so that there is no last minute rush. In this article, we will look at some of these guidelines for the benefit of the candidates:

1. Reporting time:

The entry gate of exam centre will close at 8:30 AM, which means candidates should be at the exam centre before that. As per NBEMS, candidates must reach the premises well in time and familiarize themselves with the exact point of the entry to test center.

2. Coloured copy of admit card needed

Candidates are required to get admit card containing two pages printed in colour on a single A4 size white paper.

3. All prescribed documents must be brought

Candidates must remember to carry all mandatory documents along with them as failure to do so might result in denial of entry into the exam centre. The documents will be verified at the time of entry.

4. Certificate/Proof required to carry medicines or wear face masks

Candidates can carry medicines, medical assistance devices or face masks provided they present supportive medical documents at the time of entry.

5. Don't cover your fingers with henna/colour

NBEMS states that tattooing fingers with henna/colours is to be avoided.

6. Bio break rules

Candidates will not be allowed to use bio break after registration till start of the examination.

7. Items not allowed inside exam centre

Candidates are not allowed to water bottle and eatables inside the exam center except for diabetic/pregnant ladies who may be allowed to carry small amount of simple sugar/food item in transparent pouches after verification.

In addition, candidates must not carry any pen/pencil. Also, no rough paper will be provided during the examination. A digital normal calculator will be provided in the candidate's computer screen.

8. Unfair means prohibited

Candidates indulging in any unfair means, including carrying prohibited items, will be dealt firmly by NBEMS. The exam will be conducted under close surveillance, the board said.

It may be mentioned here that the NEET PG Admit Card 2025 was released on July 31, 2025. The exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four responses.

Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the four responses.

Besides, the NEET PG question paper will be divided into five time bound sections, namely Group A, B, C, D & E.

The questions from subjects of MBBS curriculum will be distributed across these five sections of 40 questions each.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.