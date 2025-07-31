National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released NEET PG Admit Card 2025 on July 31, 2025. Candidates who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can check the admit card download link on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG Admit Card 2025 released at natboard.edu.in, direct link to download here

The NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four responses. Candidates must select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the four responses.

The question paper for NEET-PG will be divided into five time bound sections, namely Group A, B, C, D & E. The questions from subjects of MBBS curriculum shall be distributed across these five sections of 40 questions each. Each section will have 42 minutes of time allotted for the section.

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: How to download

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Admit Card 2025 notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where the admit card link is available.

4. Click on the link and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.