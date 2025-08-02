RRB NTPC Result 2025 News: Where to check NTPC graduate exam results when out

Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release the RRB NTPC Results 2025 for graduate level in due course. When released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Result 2025 News: The steps to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 results 2025 are given here. (HT File)

The board had previously released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, and invited candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key, if they wished to, up to July 6, 2025.

Candidates who wished to challenge the answer key needed to pay Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

Also read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration, choice filling ends tomorrow, seat allotment result on this date

The RRBs said that in case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges.

The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Notably, the first computer-best examination (CBT 1) of RRB NTPC 2025 was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The Non-Technical Popular Categories examinations was held in three shifts, each for a duration of 90 minutes.

Also read: KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 releasing today at cetaconline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check

There were a total of 100 questions that candidates needed to answer. These include 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning section.

Each question carried 1 mark, while 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Once the RRB NTPC CBT 1 results are out, the board will be shortlisting candidates for CBT 2 based on the final answer key.

CBT 2 will be of objective type with multiple choices questions, and will be conducted for 90 minutes. For PwBD candidates, the duration is 120 minutes.

The next stages of recruitment include a Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Also read: WBJEE Result 2025 Date: Know when West Bengal JEE result will be announced

It may be mentioned here that the RRBs, through this recruitment drive, is aiming to fill 8113 graduate-level posts. These include 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.

RRB NTPC Results 2025: How to check CBT 1 scores

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep the printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.