WBJEE Result 2025 Date: Know when West Bengal JEE result will be announced

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE results 2025 on August 7, 2025. After the result declaration, candidates can check their marks on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee confirmed the result date, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, a senior official told PTI that steps have already been taken to publish the results soon. The official added that legal experts have been consulted, and every step has been taken to accommodate candidates’ interests.

Along with the WBJEE result, the board is expected to share the merit list and cut off marks. After the result declaration, the council will start the online counselling process. The detailed schedule for the WBJEE counselling process will be shared later.

WBJEE 2025 was conducted on April 27 in two shifts- the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Previously, the board released the responses and answer keys and invited objections up to May 11 on the payment of a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged.

WBJEE Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results:

Gi to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 exam tab

Open the WBJEE 2025 result link

Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

Check your result displayed on the screen.

Download the result page and save a copy for later use.

Candidates can visit the WBJEEB official website for further details.