WBJEE 2025 Result News Live Updates: Steps taken to declare results soon, claims official

WBJEE 2025 Result News Live Updates:

WBJEE 2025 Result News Live Updates: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, is expected to soon release the WBJEE Results 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to check their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. News agency PTI reported that steps have already been taken to publish the results soon, as told by a senior education official....Read More

The official added that legal experts have been consulted, and every step has been taken to accommodate candidates’ interests.

When out, the WBJEE results can be checked by candidates by entering their details, such as application number and date of birth.

The board is also expected to release the merit list and cut-off marks, along with the result.

The WBJEE examination was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier, the board released the responses and answer keys of candidates, and invited objections up to May 11 on the payment of a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged, through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI.

WBJEE Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 exam tab Click on the result link Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

