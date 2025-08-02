Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration, choice filling ends tomorrow, seat allotment result on this date

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 01:34 pm IST

Candidates who have cleared NEET UG can apply for all India quota medical seats at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the extended registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 counselling tomorrow, August 3.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration, choice filling ends tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Also read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule revised for Round 1, registration date extended till July 31

The choice filling window will also close tomorrow.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

Registration ends on: August 3 (1 pm)

Fee payment ends on: August 3 (4 pm)

Choice filling ends on: August 3 (11:59 pm)

Choice locking: August 3 (from 6 pm to 11:59 pm)

Seat processing for the first round: August 4 to 5

Round 1 seat allotment result: August 6

Reporting at allotted colleges: August 7 to 11.

Also read: KCET, NEET 2025 provisional allotment results out, direct link to check

This year, MCC NEET UG counselling will be done in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.

Candidates are advised to read the NEET UG counselling information bulletin before applying. The document will soon be available on the official website.

MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for the following seats:

15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),

100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU

100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India,

100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

100 per cent AMU seats

85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students

15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

Also read: Mother cracks NEET exam with daughter in Tamil Nadu, says was inspired by her

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of MCC.

